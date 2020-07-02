All apartments in Houston
1714 Elgin St

1714 Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Elgin Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d9fd5c034 ---- You do not want to miss this great three-story townhome! Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath with a loft area, perfect for an in-home office, or additional bedroom/game room. The spacious living area with accent mirror opens to the light and bright kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and gas range. All bedrooms are great sized with loads of closet space. The Elizabeth Baldwin Park is right across the street for your convenience. Ready to move in. Schedule your showing today! Fridge, washer and dryer included. At least once a month and sometimes more in the summer, there\'s some sort of entertainment going on in the park, art, food, music, whatever. The Farmer\'s Market is also a regular event near this home! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Extra Room For Office Or Bedroom Fridge Included Garage Gas Range Granite Countertops Three Stories Townhome Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Elgin St have any available units?
1714 Elgin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Elgin St have?
Some of 1714 Elgin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Elgin St currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Elgin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Elgin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Elgin St is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Elgin St offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Elgin St offers parking.
Does 1714 Elgin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 Elgin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Elgin St have a pool?
No, 1714 Elgin St does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Elgin St have accessible units?
No, 1714 Elgin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Elgin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Elgin St does not have units with dishwashers.

