1714 Elgin St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d9fd5c034 ---- You do not want to miss this great three-story townhome! Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath with a loft area, perfect for an in-home office, or additional bedroom/game room. The spacious living area with accent mirror opens to the light and bright kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and gas range. All bedrooms are great sized with loads of closet space. The Elizabeth Baldwin Park is right across the street for your convenience. Ready to move in. Schedule your showing today! Fridge, washer and dryer included. At least once a month and sometimes more in the summer, there\'s some sort of entertainment going on in the park, art, food, music, whatever. The Farmer\'s Market is also a regular event near this home! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Extra Room For Office Or Bedroom Fridge Included Garage Gas Range Granite Countertops Three Stories Townhome Washer And Dryer Included