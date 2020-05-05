1687 Nichole Woods Drive

Amenities
Fabulous Location!! HOME DID NOT FLOOD DURING HURRICANE HARVEY. 3-2 One Story Remodeled Home. Available within 2 weeks after application approval. It includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Kitchen Island & Gas Range. Spacious Master Bedroom, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard. Gazebo, Pool & Playground in neighborhood, Front yard mowing is included w/HOA. Across Street from a Pet Park, just minutes from Medical Center, NRG,Downtown & Galleria Area. Home Has Never Flooded. Please call/text today to schedule an appointment to view this Beautiful home.