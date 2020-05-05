All apartments in Houston
1687 Nichole Woods Drive

1687 Nichole Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Nichole Woods Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Location!! HOME DID NOT FLOOD DURING HURRICANE HARVEY. 3-2 One Story Remodeled Home. Available within 2 weeks after application approval. It includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Kitchen Island & Gas Range. Spacious Master Bedroom, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard. Gazebo, Pool & Playground in neighborhood, Front yard mowing is included w/HOA. Across Street from a Pet Park, just minutes from Medical Center, NRG,Downtown & Galleria Area. Home Has Never Flooded. Please call/text today to schedule an appointment to view this Beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive have any available units?
1687 Nichole Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive have?
Some of 1687 Nichole Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 Nichole Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Nichole Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Nichole Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1687 Nichole Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1687 Nichole Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1687 Nichole Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1687 Nichole Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1687 Nichole Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Nichole Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1687 Nichole Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.

