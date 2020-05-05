1687 Nichole Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Location!! HOME DID NOT FLOOD DURING HURRICANE HARVEY. 3-2 One Story Remodeled Home. Available within 2 weeks after application approval. It includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Kitchen Island & Gas Range. Spacious Master Bedroom, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard. Gazebo, Pool & Playground in neighborhood, Front yard mowing is included w/HOA. Across Street from a Pet Park, just minutes from Medical Center, NRG,Downtown & Galleria Area. Home Has Never Flooded. Please call/text today to schedule an appointment to view this Beautiful home.