16806 Doverwood Way

Amenities
Patio Home Located in the Popular University Green Area!Low maintenance in this quiet community with beautiful landscaping and fruit trees in the large back yard. This 1-story patio home has an updated kitchen with fully renovated flooring throughout. Large Living Room with fireplace. Refrigerator included and water/sewer paid by Landlord. Pool and Tennis Courts close by. Minutes to shops, restaurants, theaters, NASA, U of H Clear Lake, and more. Plus a 2-car detached garage. What more could you want?