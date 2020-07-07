16806 Doverwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage media room tennis court

Patio Home Located in the Popular University Green Area!Low maintenance in this quiet community with beautiful landscaping and fruit trees in the large back yard. This 1-story patio home has an updated kitchen with fully renovated flooring throughout. Large Living Room with fireplace. Refrigerator included and water/sewer paid by Landlord. Pool and Tennis Courts close by. Minutes to shops, restaurants, theaters, NASA, U of H Clear Lake, and more. Plus a 2-car detached garage. What more could you want?