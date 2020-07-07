All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:51 PM

16806 Doverwood Way

16806 Doverwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

16806 Doverwood Way, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Patio Home Located in the Popular University Green Area!Low maintenance in this quiet community with beautiful landscaping and fruit trees in the large back yard. This 1-story patio home has an updated kitchen with fully renovated flooring throughout. Large Living Room with fireplace. Refrigerator included and water/sewer paid by Landlord. Pool and Tennis Courts close by. Minutes to shops, restaurants, theaters, NASA, U of H Clear Lake, and more. Plus a 2-car detached garage. What more could you want?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16806 Doverwood Way have any available units?
16806 Doverwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16806 Doverwood Way have?
Some of 16806 Doverwood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16806 Doverwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
16806 Doverwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16806 Doverwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 16806 Doverwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16806 Doverwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 16806 Doverwood Way offers parking.
Does 16806 Doverwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16806 Doverwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16806 Doverwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 16806 Doverwood Way has a pool.
Does 16806 Doverwood Way have accessible units?
Yes, 16806 Doverwood Way has accessible units.
Does 16806 Doverwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16806 Doverwood Way has units with dishwashers.

