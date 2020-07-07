All apartments in Houston
16635 Neumann Dr.

16635 Neumann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16635 Neumann Drive, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Home is in quiet University Green subdivision near Bay Area Blvd. and Space Center. The home was just repainted with a nice neutral color and has vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home including bedrooms. 3 large sized bedrooms with 2 baths nearly 1,800 sq/ft of space.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2251826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

