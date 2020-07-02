All apartments in Houston
1650 W 13th St
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:20 PM

1650 W 13th St

1650 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1650 West 13th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d2dc5600e ----
Beautiful single family home with luxurious finishes right in the middle of The Heights! 3 level home with beautiful stairwell. Hardwood flooring through main level, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42\' cabinets. Gorgeous master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, luxurious master bath. 2 car garage. Home is set up for 5G! Located just a short drive from Galleria, Downtown and Energy Corridor. Schedule your showing today!

Pets Allowed
Views
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 W 13th St have any available units?
1650 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 W 13th St have?
Some of 1650 W 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
1650 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 W 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 W 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 1650 W 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 1650 W 13th St offers parking.
Does 1650 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 W 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 W 13th St have a pool?
No, 1650 W 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 1650 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 1650 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 W 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.

