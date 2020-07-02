1632 Cohn St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Located in the highly desirable RICE MILITARY / HEIGHTS area, this three story Townhome offers crown molding, plenty of natural lighting, & UPGRADED wood and ceramic tile flooring through-out!! GRANITE counter-tops & breakfast bar! ALL stainless-steel kitchen appliances, washer, & dryer included! HUGE Gameroom with wet bar! ROOF-TOP TERRACE! Located JUST MINUTES from Downtown, the Medical Center & Galleria! Walking distance to local restaurants, bars, and entertainment. Roommates welcome!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



