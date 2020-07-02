All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1632 Cohn St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1632 Cohn St.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:38 AM

1632 Cohn St.

1632 Cohn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1632 Cohn Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Located in the highly desirable RICE MILITARY / HEIGHTS area, this three story Townhome offers crown molding, plenty of natural lighting, & UPGRADED wood and ceramic tile flooring through-out!! GRANITE counter-tops & breakfast bar! ALL stainless-steel kitchen appliances, washer, & dryer included! HUGE Gameroom with wet bar! ROOF-TOP TERRACE! Located JUST MINUTES from Downtown, the Medical Center & Galleria! Walking distance to local restaurants, bars, and entertainment. Roommates welcome!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4754731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Cohn St. have any available units?
1632 Cohn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Cohn St. have?
Some of 1632 Cohn St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Cohn St. currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Cohn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Cohn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Cohn St. is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Cohn St. offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Cohn St. offers parking.
Does 1632 Cohn St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 Cohn St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Cohn St. have a pool?
No, 1632 Cohn St. does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Cohn St. have accessible units?
No, 1632 Cohn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Cohn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Cohn St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston