Houston, TX
16211 La Cabana
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

16211 La Cabana

16211 La Cabana Drive · No Longer Available
Houston
Clear Lake
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16211 La Cabana Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
La Cabana 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Home - Outstanding 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with formal dining AND study, beautifully updated! The kitchen has double ovens, granite countertops, tile and glass mosaic backsplash. Nice stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and washer/dryer all included. Wet bar is open to the living room. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas-log fireplace. Master bath has gorgeous tile and glass, master closet is cedar lined. Nice covered patio in the backyard. Owners prefer no pets and 2-year term but it negotiable. Available April

(RLNE5635773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16211 La Cabana have any available units?
16211 La Cabana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16211 La Cabana have?
Some of 16211 La Cabana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16211 La Cabana currently offering any rent specials?
16211 La Cabana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16211 La Cabana pet-friendly?
No, 16211 La Cabana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16211 La Cabana offer parking?
No, 16211 La Cabana does not offer parking.
Does 16211 La Cabana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16211 La Cabana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16211 La Cabana have a pool?
No, 16211 La Cabana does not have a pool.
Does 16211 La Cabana have accessible units?
No, 16211 La Cabana does not have accessible units.
Does 16211 La Cabana have units with dishwashers?
No, 16211 La Cabana does not have units with dishwashers.

