16211 La Cabana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

La Cabana 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Home - Outstanding 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with formal dining AND study, beautifully updated! The kitchen has double ovens, granite countertops, tile and glass mosaic backsplash. Nice stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and washer/dryer all included. Wet bar is open to the living room. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas-log fireplace. Master bath has gorgeous tile and glass, master closet is cedar lined. Nice covered patio in the backyard. Owners prefer no pets and 2-year term but it negotiable. Available April



(RLNE5635773)