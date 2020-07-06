All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16110 Canaridge

16110 Canaridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16110 Canaridge Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bd Rm Home MissouriCity Area - Charming 3 bed/2 bath two-story home for rent in the Briar Villa subdivision. This home has great curb appeal and a great layout! The kitchen has a breakfast nook and opens up into a welcoming living room with bay windows and a vaulted ceiling. The living room is tiled (easy to clean!) and receives plenty of natural light. The home has two-toned paint and carpet in all bedrooms. The master bedroom is downstairs with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and attached vanity area. The home is a spacious 1272 sq ft and has a 2 car garage.

(RLNE4461249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16110 Canaridge have any available units?
16110 Canaridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16110 Canaridge have?
Some of 16110 Canaridge's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16110 Canaridge currently offering any rent specials?
16110 Canaridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16110 Canaridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 16110 Canaridge is pet friendly.
Does 16110 Canaridge offer parking?
Yes, 16110 Canaridge offers parking.
Does 16110 Canaridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16110 Canaridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16110 Canaridge have a pool?
No, 16110 Canaridge does not have a pool.
Does 16110 Canaridge have accessible units?
No, 16110 Canaridge does not have accessible units.
Does 16110 Canaridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 16110 Canaridge does not have units with dishwashers.

