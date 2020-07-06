16110 Canaridge

Amenities

3bd Rm Home MissouriCity Area - Charming 3 bed/2 bath two-story home for rent in the Briar Villa subdivision. This home has great curb appeal and a great layout! The kitchen has a breakfast nook and opens up into a welcoming living room with bay windows and a vaulted ceiling. The living room is tiled (easy to clean!) and receives plenty of natural light. The home has two-toned paint and carpet in all bedrooms. The master bedroom is downstairs with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and attached vanity area. The home is a spacious 1272 sq ft and has a 2 car garage.



