All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 161 Birdsall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
161 Birdsall Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:31 PM

161 Birdsall Street

161 Birdsall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

161 Birdsall Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
yoga
Are you looking for a new apartment?

  We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.

_______________________________
  As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.   

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Inspired 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes

Open concept layouts ideal for entertaining

Expansive balconies with French doors

Keyless front door entries

Kronoswiss faux wood floors in kitchen and living areas

10' foot ceilings

12' foot ceilings (4th level)

Designer appointed fixtures and finishes

2" faux wood blinds

Hall/entry closet

Downtown views

White quartz countertops with mosaic backsplash

12" wine fridge

Republic cabinetry with contemporary hardware

Undermount single compartment stainless steel sinks

Breakfast bar with upgraded pendant lighting

Full-size pantry

Custom framed vanity mirrors

LED backlit framed vanity mirrors in all master bathrooms

Oversized garden style tub

Double sinks in master bath

Unlimited hot water thru Rinnai tankless water heater system

42" Soaking tub and separate shower

Spa showers featuring dual rain shower heads with bench*

Brushed nickel hardware

Hardwood cabinets

Linen closets

Carpeted bedrooms and closets

Ceiling fan with light kit in bedrooms

Built-in bookshelves

Walk-in closets with custom built-in shelving

Dual walk-in closets

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Two tranquil saltwater swimming pools

Poolside cabanas with summer kitchen

Tanning ledges

Lounge seating with fire pit table

BBQ gas grill stations

Two state-of-the-art fitness centers

Life Fitness Platinum series equipment

Bench training with free weights

Resistance training

Yoga/spin room

On-demand fitness training 

Circuit training

Catering kitchen with entertaining island

Internet café with business work center

Media/movie lounge

Bark park and pet spa with wash stations 

Bike storage

Parcel concierge delivery lockers + 24-Hour package accessibility

Electric car charging stations

Community BCycle® bicycles offered

Door to door valet trash and recycling service

Common areas include complimentary Wi-Fi

Community BCycle® bicycles offered

Dry cleaning drop-off and pick-up

Door to door valet trash and recycling service

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Birdsall Street have any available units?
161 Birdsall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Birdsall Street have?
Some of 161 Birdsall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Birdsall Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 Birdsall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Birdsall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Birdsall Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 Birdsall Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 Birdsall Street offers parking.
Does 161 Birdsall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Birdsall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Birdsall Street have a pool?
Yes, 161 Birdsall Street has a pool.
Does 161 Birdsall Street have accessible units?
Yes, 161 Birdsall Street has accessible units.
Does 161 Birdsall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Birdsall Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln
Houston, TX 77056
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston