161 Birdsall Street

Are you looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.



As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.



Apartment Amenities



Inspired 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes



Open concept layouts ideal for entertaining



Expansive balconies with French doors



Keyless front door entries



Kronoswiss faux wood floors in kitchen and living areas



10' foot ceilings



12' foot ceilings (4th level)



Designer appointed fixtures and finishes



2" faux wood blinds



Hall/entry closet



Downtown views



White quartz countertops with mosaic backsplash



12" wine fridge



Republic cabinetry with contemporary hardware



Undermount single compartment stainless steel sinks



Breakfast bar with upgraded pendant lighting



Full-size pantry



Custom framed vanity mirrors



LED backlit framed vanity mirrors in all master bathrooms



Oversized garden style tub



Double sinks in master bath



Unlimited hot water thru Rinnai tankless water heater system



42" Soaking tub and separate shower



Spa showers featuring dual rain shower heads with bench*



Brushed nickel hardware



Hardwood cabinets



Linen closets



Carpeted bedrooms and closets



Ceiling fan with light kit in bedrooms



Built-in bookshelves



Walk-in closets with custom built-in shelving



Dual walk-in closets



Community Amenities



Two tranquil saltwater swimming pools



Poolside cabanas with summer kitchen



Tanning ledges



Lounge seating with fire pit table



BBQ gas grill stations



Two state-of-the-art fitness centers



Life Fitness Platinum series equipment



Bench training with free weights



Resistance training



Yoga/spin room



On-demand fitness training



Circuit training



Catering kitchen with entertaining island



Internet café with business work center



Media/movie lounge



Bark park and pet spa with wash stations



Bike storage



Parcel concierge delivery lockers + 24-Hour package accessibility



Electric car charging stations



Community BCycle® bicycles offered



Door to door valet trash and recycling service



Common areas include complimentary Wi-Fi



Dry cleaning drop-off and pick-up



