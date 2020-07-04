161 Birdsall Street

Amenities
Are you looking for a new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. We're an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we're far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we're then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we're free to work with too.
As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
Inspired 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes
Open concept layouts ideal for entertaining
Expansive balconies with French doors
Keyless front door entries
Kronoswiss faux wood floors in kitchen and living areas
10' foot ceilings
12' foot ceilings (4th level)
Designer appointed fixtures and finishes
2" faux wood blinds
Hall/entry closet
Downtown views
White quartz countertops with mosaic backsplash
12" wine fridge
Republic cabinetry with contemporary hardware
Undermount single compartment stainless steel sinks
Breakfast bar with upgraded pendant lighting
Full-size pantry
Custom framed vanity mirrors
LED backlit framed vanity mirrors in all master bathrooms
Oversized garden style tub
Double sinks in master bath
Unlimited hot water thru Rinnai tankless water heater system
42" Soaking tub and separate shower
Spa showers featuring dual rain shower heads with bench*
Brushed nickel hardware
Hardwood cabinets
Linen closets
Carpeted bedrooms and closets
Ceiling fan with light kit in bedrooms
Built-in bookshelves
Walk-in closets with custom built-in shelving
Dual walk-in closets
Community Amenities
Two tranquil saltwater swimming pools
Poolside cabanas with summer kitchen
Tanning ledges
Lounge seating with fire pit table
BBQ gas grill stations
Two state-of-the-art fitness centers
Life Fitness Platinum series equipment
Bench training with free weights
Resistance training
Yoga/spin room
On-demand fitness training
Circuit training
Catering kitchen with entertaining island
Internet café with business work center
Media/movie lounge
Bark park and pet spa with wash stations
Bike storage
Parcel concierge delivery lockers + 24-Hour package accessibility
Electric car charging stations
Community BCycle® bicycles offered
Door to door valet trash and recycling service
Common areas include complimentary Wi-Fi
Dry cleaning drop-off and pick-up
