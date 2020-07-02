1604 Ennis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-story townhome located in the popular EaDo area! Awesome features in the home ranging from granite countertops, tile & wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, 10-ft 6-panel doors, and much more! Located just a short distance to downtown, Midtown, Universities, the Medical Center, and all major highways. So many delicious restaurants in the area! As well as several sports venues and cool bars that you can walk to, fun places to workout, and you can run or ride your bike almost anywhere! This is an Energy Star home in a gated community. Great setup for a or even roommates! Pets under 20lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.