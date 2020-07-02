All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1604 Ennis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1604 Ennis Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Ennis Street

1604 Ennis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1604 Ennis Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-story townhome located in the popular EaDo area! Awesome features in the home ranging from granite countertops, tile & wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, 10-ft 6-panel doors, and much more! Located just a short distance to downtown, Midtown, Universities, the Medical Center, and all major highways. So many delicious restaurants in the area! As well as several sports venues and cool bars that you can walk to, fun places to workout, and you can run or ride your bike almost anywhere! This is an Energy Star home in a gated community. Great setup for a or even roommates! Pets under 20lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Ennis Street have any available units?
1604 Ennis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Ennis Street have?
Some of 1604 Ennis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Ennis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Ennis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Ennis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Ennis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Ennis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Ennis Street offers parking.
Does 1604 Ennis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Ennis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Ennis Street have a pool?
No, 1604 Ennis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Ennis Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 Ennis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Ennis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Ennis Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston