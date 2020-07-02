1603 Crystal Hills Drive

Amenities

NEVER FLOODED. This beautifully updated home is a hidden gem in the desirable Briar Lake subdivision! Open concept living featuring formal dining room with an abundance of natural light with floor to ceiling windows that open up to your luxurious backyard with pool. Very large bedrooms with updated bathrooms are move-in ready! Updates include AC replacement, replastered pool w/ new pool pump, the exterior siding, and remodeled bathrooms. The wet bar featuring quartz countertops is perfect for entertaining your guests w/ direct access outside to the pool! The neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and park are just a bonus! Buyer to verify all dimensions. Schedule your showing today! Home is also for sale!