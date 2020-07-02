All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1603 Crystal Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1603 Crystal Hills Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:53 AM

1603 Crystal Hills Drive

1603 Crystal Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1603 Crystal Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEVER FLOODED. This beautifully updated home is a hidden gem in the desirable Briar Lake subdivision! Open concept living featuring formal dining room with an abundance of natural light with floor to ceiling windows that open up to your luxurious backyard with pool. Very large bedrooms with updated bathrooms are move-in ready! Updates include AC replacement, replastered pool w/ new pool pump, the exterior siding, and remodeled bathrooms. The wet bar featuring quartz countertops is perfect for entertaining your guests w/ direct access outside to the pool! The neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and park are just a bonus! Buyer to verify all dimensions. Schedule your showing today! Home is also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive have any available units?
1603 Crystal Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive have?
Some of 1603 Crystal Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Crystal Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Crystal Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Crystal Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Crystal Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Crystal Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Crystal Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1603 Crystal Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1603 Crystal Hills Drive has accessible units.
Does 1603 Crystal Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Crystal Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston