Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:15 PM

1603 Beaconshire Road

1603 Beaconshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Beaconshire Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEVER FLOODED - A wonderfully maintained and updated home located on a huge corner lot in the heart of the Energy Corridor! The entire home has been freshly painted and features soaring ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized bedrooms, and an open floor plan. The master suite is truly a retreat with a private balcony and ensuite bath that includes a dual vanity, standalone shower, and jacuzzi tub! Enjoy this beautifully landscaped wrap-around yard and patio that's perfect for entertaining, or take a short walk to the neighborhood pool or enjoy the open green space of Terry Hershey Park. All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Beaconshire Road have any available units?
1603 Beaconshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Beaconshire Road have?
Some of 1603 Beaconshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Beaconshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Beaconshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Beaconshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Beaconshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1603 Beaconshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Beaconshire Road offers parking.
Does 1603 Beaconshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Beaconshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Beaconshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 1603 Beaconshire Road has a pool.
Does 1603 Beaconshire Road have accessible units?
No, 1603 Beaconshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Beaconshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Beaconshire Road has units with dishwashers.

