1603 Beaconshire Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEVER FLOODED - A wonderfully maintained and updated home located on a huge corner lot in the heart of the Energy Corridor! The entire home has been freshly painted and features soaring ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized bedrooms, and an open floor plan. The master suite is truly a retreat with a private balcony and ensuite bath that includes a dual vanity, standalone shower, and jacuzzi tub! Enjoy this beautifully landscaped wrap-around yard and patio that's perfect for entertaining, or take a short walk to the neighborhood pool or enjoy the open green space of Terry Hershey Park. All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.