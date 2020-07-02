15707 Walkwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport game room parking pool garage

Elegant home with Luxurious upgrades & a beautiful pool with an oversized backyard that backs to greenspace. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home, with spacious master bedroom downstairs. Cozy study is located off the master suite. Dining Room and Family room are open concept and offer Tile and stone downstairs, faux wood vinyl plank throughout upstairs. Breakfast area attached to Chef's Kitchen and open to living space with an enormous Granite island with gas cooktop & high end amenities. Elegant master bath with walk-in shower with skylight (glass doors to be installed soon) & stunning LED mirrors. Spiral staircase leads to 3 guest bedroom with granite/tile baths & generous game room. Beautiful Coash lights grace the entry & a sparkling pool & patio area in backyard. Double garage with a double carport/type portico attached/detached for additional parking. Home offers washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The Landscaping is "in progress"! Be aware poll maintenance fee monthly $205.