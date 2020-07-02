All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:40 PM

1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S

1551 West Sam Houston Parkway South · No Longer Available
Location

1551 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming 3 Bedroom Two Story Home! - Come see the adorable, newly upgraded two story home!
Convenient location just off Beltway 8 on Briargrove (between Memorial and Westheimer). The home has everything you and your family will need. Gated community, covered and two assigned parking spots, fresh new paint, new carpet throughout, updated fixtures, ceiling fans and a quiet community. Patio greets you with lots of natural light and room for small garden/plants. The living room features a fireplace, fresh paint and beautiful windows. Breakfast nook right off the cozy kitchen is open to the living room, making entertaining a breeze. The kitchen features a fridge that is included and loads of cabinet and counter space. Right off the kitchen is a formal dining room. Full bath downstairs as well as laundry. Washer and dryer included. Upstairs you will find all bedrooms and two full baths. The master features updated lighting, fans, paint, flooring and two walk in closets! Guest bedrooms are nicely sized and spacious with great closet space. Central HVAC. Gated community with pool and tennis court on the property! This home will not last long! Home also features covered two car parking with storage. Full bath downstairs plus two upstairs. Did NOT flood during Harvey. When leased, owner will replace stove within three months of move in.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE4869389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S have any available units?
1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S have?
Some of 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S currently offering any rent specials?
1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S is pet friendly.
Does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S offer parking?
Yes, 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S offers parking.
Does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S have a pool?
Yes, 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S has a pool.
Does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S have accessible units?
No, 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 W Sam Houston Pkwy S does not have units with dishwashers.

