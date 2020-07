Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home conveniently located within minutes of I45 South, Highway 3, Baybrook Shopping Mall and Nasa. New paint,teak laminate flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops, and small wet bar. Tile flooring in kitchen,entry and breakfast area. Large master with sitting area overlooking deck in backyard. Fans throughout home. Living area opens to outside deck. Nice size backyard. Community recreation center and pool close by.