1540 Sul Ross St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RARE OPPORTUNITY. This beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit bungalow is located directly across from The Menil Collection. Gorgeous hardwood floors extend throughout this 1,476 square foot home with huge dine-in kitchen with granite breakfast bar, and new, high-end stainless appliances. Open concept living and dining for modern living. Private covered parking. Beautiful new front and back landscaping is maintained year-round by landlord. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy the park-like views from your covered front porch swing!