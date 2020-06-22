All apartments in Houston
1540 Sul Ross St
1540 Sul Ross St

1540 Sul Ross Street · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Sul Ross Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RARE OPPORTUNITY. This beautifully renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit bungalow is located directly across from The Menil Collection. Gorgeous hardwood floors extend throughout this 1,476 square foot home with huge dine-in kitchen with granite breakfast bar, and new, high-end stainless appliances. Open concept living and dining for modern living. Private covered parking. Beautiful new front and back landscaping is maintained year-round by landlord. Washer/dryer included. Enjoy the park-like views from your covered front porch swing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Sul Ross St have any available units?
1540 Sul Ross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Sul Ross St have?
Some of 1540 Sul Ross St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Sul Ross St currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Sul Ross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Sul Ross St pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Sul Ross St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1540 Sul Ross St offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Sul Ross St offers parking.
Does 1540 Sul Ross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 Sul Ross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Sul Ross St have a pool?
No, 1540 Sul Ross St does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Sul Ross St have accessible units?
No, 1540 Sul Ross St does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Sul Ross St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Sul Ross St has units with dishwashers.

