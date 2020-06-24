15385 Katy Freeway

Amenities
Welcome to Extended Stay Deluxe Houston - Katy Freeway. Our hotel is designed especially for longer stays with studios featuring fully-equipped kitchens and plenty of work space amenities you wont find in a typical hotel room.
Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop
Dining and cooking utensils provided
Wireless Internet - one time fee of $4.99 per stay
Workspace with computer dataport
Free local phone calls
Personalized voice mail
On-site guest laundry
Iron and full size ironing board
On-site fitness center
Meeting room
Deluxe Coffee, fruit, and bagel breakfast Mon-Fri
Pet Friendly Rooms