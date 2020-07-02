All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM

1534 Lawson Street

1534 Lawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Lawson Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Bed 1 Bath garage apartment in East Downtown. Minutes from the University of Houston Central Campus and Downtown Houston. Wood floors throughout and lots of windows bring in natural sunlight. 2 window units provided and ceiling fans in every room. Refrigerator included. Washer & dryer connections available. Pets welcome on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Lawson Street have any available units?
1534 Lawson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Lawson Street have?
Some of 1534 Lawson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Lawson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Lawson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Lawson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Lawson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Lawson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Lawson Street offers parking.
Does 1534 Lawson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Lawson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Lawson Street have a pool?
No, 1534 Lawson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Lawson Street have accessible units?
No, 1534 Lawson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Lawson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Lawson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

