1534 Lawson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 Bed 1 Bath garage apartment in East Downtown. Minutes from the University of Houston Central Campus and Downtown Houston. Wood floors throughout and lots of windows bring in natural sunlight. 2 window units provided and ceiling fans in every room. Refrigerator included. Washer & dryer connections available. Pets welcome on case by case basis.