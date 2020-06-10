All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:50 PM

1522 Mabry Mill Road

1522 Mabry Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Mabry Mill Road, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and ready for new family. Fresh paint, roof installed in May 2020, ducts recently cleaned. Energy efficient Double pane windows are easy to open for those pleasant spring days, Beautiful tile and quality laminate floors. You will love the attention to details. Good flow on floorplan. One room could be study or home offfice. Roomy kitchen opens to family room. Recently remodeled Master Bath, dual closets and double sinks, and cool claw foot tub. Property individually owned and managed by local owner. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Mabry Mill Road have any available units?
1522 Mabry Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Mabry Mill Road have?
Some of 1522 Mabry Mill Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Mabry Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Mabry Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Mabry Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Mabry Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1522 Mabry Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Mabry Mill Road offers parking.
Does 1522 Mabry Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Mabry Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Mabry Mill Road have a pool?
No, 1522 Mabry Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Mabry Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 1522 Mabry Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Mabry Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Mabry Mill Road has units with dishwashers.

