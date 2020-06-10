1522 Mabry Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and ready for new family. Fresh paint, roof installed in May 2020, ducts recently cleaned. Energy efficient Double pane windows are easy to open for those pleasant spring days, Beautiful tile and quality laminate floors. You will love the attention to details. Good flow on floorplan. One room could be study or home offfice. Roomy kitchen opens to family room. Recently remodeled Master Bath, dual closets and double sinks, and cool claw foot tub. Property individually owned and managed by local owner. See it today!