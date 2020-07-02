15187 Kimberley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage

Energy Corridor Living! More Spacious than an apartment with a TWO CAR GARAGE and PRIVATE PATIO. RENOVATED DOWNSTAIRS to look LIKE NEW. Spacious kitchen has ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW OVEN, REFRIGERATOR and FRESH PAINT throughout the downstairs! All TILE FLOORS DOWN are easy to maintain, and the fireplace in the living room creates a cozy home environment. Upstairs double french doors open to a PRIVATE PATIO with WOOD DECK. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms.Wonderful community with lots of trees, community pool, and club house-all zoned to top rated SPRING BRANCH SCHOOLS. Walk to shopping, restaurants, and Terry Hershey Park.