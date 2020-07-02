All apartments in Houston
15187 Kimberley Court

15187 Kimberley Court · No Longer Available
Location

15187 Kimberley Court, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Energy Corridor Living! More Spacious than an apartment with a TWO CAR GARAGE and PRIVATE PATIO. RENOVATED DOWNSTAIRS to look LIKE NEW. Spacious kitchen has ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW OVEN, REFRIGERATOR and FRESH PAINT throughout the downstairs! All TILE FLOORS DOWN are easy to maintain, and the fireplace in the living room creates a cozy home environment. Upstairs double french doors open to a PRIVATE PATIO with WOOD DECK. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms.Wonderful community with lots of trees, community pool, and club house-all zoned to top rated SPRING BRANCH SCHOOLS. Walk to shopping, restaurants, and Terry Hershey Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15187 Kimberley Court have any available units?
15187 Kimberley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15187 Kimberley Court have?
Some of 15187 Kimberley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15187 Kimberley Court currently offering any rent specials?
15187 Kimberley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15187 Kimberley Court pet-friendly?
No, 15187 Kimberley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15187 Kimberley Court offer parking?
Yes, 15187 Kimberley Court offers parking.
Does 15187 Kimberley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15187 Kimberley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15187 Kimberley Court have a pool?
Yes, 15187 Kimberley Court has a pool.
Does 15187 Kimberley Court have accessible units?
Yes, 15187 Kimberley Court has accessible units.
Does 15187 Kimberley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15187 Kimberley Court has units with dishwashers.

