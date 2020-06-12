1514 Spillers Lane

Amenities

What a find in Spring Branch! This beautiful home is in EXCELLENT condition: new paint, new carpets and even a new roof installed all in the month of September! Prime location in quiet, established community with towering trees and so close to I-10 and the beltway! What a gem!! Open floorplan with a breakfast bar and a stacked stone fireplace and hearth. The master bedroom is HUGE with a walk-in closet and has a gorgeous remodeled bathroom with a frame-less shower, double vanities, updated fixtures and granite countertops. Secondary room was formally the master and is large with a spacious closet and built-in desk and cabinetry! New PEX plumbing and AC is only 6 years old. Canned lights, surround sound speakers, alarm system including security camera included. Enjoy the very large patio out back under shady trees! Full sprinker system! This home and property have never flooded! This one won't last long so come by and see it soon! Call for an appointment!