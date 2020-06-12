All apartments in Houston
Location

1514 Spillers Lane, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
What a find in Spring Branch! This beautiful home is in EXCELLENT condition: new paint, new carpets and even a new roof installed all in the month of September! Prime location in quiet, established community with towering trees and so close to I-10 and the beltway! What a gem!! Open floorplan with a breakfast bar and a stacked stone fireplace and hearth. The master bedroom is HUGE with a walk-in closet and has a gorgeous remodeled bathroom with a frame-less shower, double vanities, updated fixtures and granite countertops. Secondary room was formally the master and is large with a spacious closet and built-in desk and cabinetry! New PEX plumbing and AC is only 6 years old. Canned lights, surround sound speakers, alarm system including security camera included. Enjoy the very large patio out back under shady trees! Full sprinker system! This home and property have never flooded! This one won't last long so come by and see it soon! Call for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Spillers Lane have any available units?
1514 Spillers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Spillers Lane have?
Some of 1514 Spillers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Spillers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Spillers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Spillers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Spillers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1514 Spillers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Spillers Lane offers parking.
Does 1514 Spillers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Spillers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Spillers Lane have a pool?
No, 1514 Spillers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Spillers Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1514 Spillers Lane has accessible units.
Does 1514 Spillers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Spillers Lane has units with dishwashers.

