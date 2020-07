Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage

Welcome to your contemporary designer home! Once home to a renowned Houston architect, and refurbished in 2016, is now for lease and available immediately the end of May. Soaring ceilings, abundant natural lighting, saltillo tile flooring, private pool access, fenced courtyard, detached garage and driveway that accommodates up to 4 cars, with openers. Beautiful landscaping and greeneries make for the perfect get away! This won't last! Come see this beauty and call it yours today!