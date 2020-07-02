1505 Bonner Street

Amenities
The property is available for moving August 9th. Old world charm bungalow. The house has been preserved and blended with modern details. The interior conjures classic beauty that you can only experience at the Heights but at a friendly price. The home features unique antique architectural touches with the modern convenience of an updated kitchen, bathroom, open kitchen/living and a flex room to accommodate a home office or exercise room. The home offers a small back patio for a pet. No garage. The home has fantastic area amenities to Memorial Park, Downtown Houston, the Galleria, The Heights, 2 minutes away from two supermarkets and 10 minutes from the Washington Corridor.