Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

1505 Bonner Street

1505 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1505 Bonner Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The property is available for moving August 9th. Old world charm bungalow. The house has been preserved and blended with modern details. The interior conjures classic beauty that you can only experience at the Heights but at a friendly price. The home features unique antique architectural touches with the modern convenience of an updated kitchen, bathroom, open kitchen/living and a flex room to accommodate a home office or exercise room. The home offers a small back patio for a pet. No garage. The home has fantastic area amenities to Memorial Park, Downtown Houston, the Galleria, The Heights, 2 minutes away from two supermarkets and 10 minutes from the Washington Corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Bonner Street have any available units?
1505 Bonner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Bonner Street have?
Some of 1505 Bonner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Bonner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Bonner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Bonner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Bonner Street is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Bonner Street offer parking?
No, 1505 Bonner Street does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Bonner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Bonner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Bonner Street have a pool?
No, 1505 Bonner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Bonner Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1505 Bonner Street has accessible units.
Does 1505 Bonner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Bonner Street has units with dishwashers.

