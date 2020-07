Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stunning two story townhouse in the tucked away community of Woods on Memorial. Convenient energy corridor location close to Terry Hersey Park, shopping and nice restaurants. Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8. Most affordable in the Memorial area and zoned to best Spring Branch ISD schools. Spacious bedrooms and open concept living area. Large windows, light & bright. New shinning marble floors. Recent roof. Balcony overlooking the entry. Move-in ready