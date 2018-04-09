All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1500 Harvard St Apt A
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:23 PM

1500 Harvard St Apt A

1500 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Harvard Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e11bd006a ---- You will not want to miss this charming 2 bedroom/2.5 baths, brick freestanding Heights home! This home features a beautiful fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, natural light, crown molding downstairs and wainscoting. The kitchen and breakfast area feature a kitchen island that stays with the property, beautiful backsplash, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. The side garden that is right off the kitchen is a stunning oasis patio, featuring a fountain, garden lighting, irrigation system, and patio furniture does stay with the home. The master retreat, boasting vaulted ceilings is sure to fit your every need. Master bath is spa-like, with Calacatta counters, double sinks, vanity, bubble tub and LED lighting with marble surround. The second bedroom also features its own full bath. Water is included! Tenant pays all utilities except water. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Grill Included Kitchen Island Patio Furniture Included Two Story

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Harvard St Apt A have any available units?
1500 Harvard St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Harvard St Apt A have?
Some of 1500 Harvard St Apt A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Harvard St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Harvard St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Harvard St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Harvard St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Harvard St Apt A offer parking?
No, 1500 Harvard St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Harvard St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Harvard St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Harvard St Apt A have a pool?
No, 1500 Harvard St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Harvard St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1500 Harvard St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Harvard St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Harvard St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
