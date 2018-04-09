1500 Harvard St Apt A

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e11bd006a ---- You will not want to miss this charming 2 bedroom/2.5 baths, brick freestanding Heights home! This home features a beautiful fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, natural light, crown molding downstairs and wainscoting. The kitchen and breakfast area feature a kitchen island that stays with the property, beautiful backsplash, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. The side garden that is right off the kitchen is a stunning oasis patio, featuring a fountain, garden lighting, irrigation system, and patio furniture does stay with the home. The master retreat, boasting vaulted ceilings is sure to fit your every need. Master bath is spa-like, with Calacatta counters, double sinks, vanity, bubble tub and LED lighting with marble surround. The second bedroom also features its own full bath. Water is included! Tenant pays all utilities except water. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Grill Included Kitchen Island Patio Furniture Included Two Story