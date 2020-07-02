All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14541 MISTY MEADOW LN
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

14541 MISTY MEADOW LN

14541 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14541 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Totally Redone @ Memorial Club. Ready for move in ! - Totally redone townhouse. Designers kitchen is amazing, NEW and open, with top of the line Samsung appliances, under cabinet lights, wine chiller, huge pantry and granite backsplash and countertops. Real hardwood floors through all the house. Laundry with granite and front loaders included! Brand new bathrooms with marble counters, double sinks, showers and glass doors. EVERYTHING NEW: cabinetry, floors, low-e windows, doors, closets, fans, all electrical fixtures, recessed LED lights, waste disposer, faucets and power box. Lots of closets and storage. Great open floor plan with beautiful natural light. Resort-style living with 3 pools, 2 playgrounds and numerous tennis courts set in a well landscaped and established community in a fabulous location: Energy Corridor. Zoned to excellent Spring Branch schools. This one is unique and well worth seeing, ready to move in. Simply, the best and newest in Memorial Club!

(RLNE4856557)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN have any available units?
14541 MISTY MEADOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN have?
Some of 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
14541 MISTY MEADOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN is pet friendly.
Does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN offer parking?
No, 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN does not offer parking.
Does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN have a pool?
Yes, 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN has a pool.
Does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN have accessible units?
No, 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14541 MISTY MEADOW LN does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
