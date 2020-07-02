14541 MISTY MEADOW LN

Amenities

Totally Redone @ Memorial Club. Ready for move in ! - Totally redone townhouse. Designers kitchen is amazing, NEW and open, with top of the line Samsung appliances, under cabinet lights, wine chiller, huge pantry and granite backsplash and countertops. Real hardwood floors through all the house. Laundry with granite and front loaders included! Brand new bathrooms with marble counters, double sinks, showers and glass doors. EVERYTHING NEW: cabinetry, floors, low-e windows, doors, closets, fans, all electrical fixtures, recessed LED lights, waste disposer, faucets and power box. Lots of closets and storage. Great open floor plan with beautiful natural light. Resort-style living with 3 pools, 2 playgrounds and numerous tennis courts set in a well landscaped and established community in a fabulous location: Energy Corridor. Zoned to excellent Spring Branch schools. This one is unique and well worth seeing, ready to move in. Simply, the best and newest in Memorial Club!



(RLNE4856557)