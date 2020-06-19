14506 Bramblewood Drive

Amenities

Make memories in this in this beautiful 2 story home located in the quite and much desired neighborhood of Ashford Forest. Open floor plan and provide for a great entertaining space and the pool in the back is great to relax! 1st floor has been completely remodeled and has gorgeous updates including the farmers sink in the farm style kitchen and a large breakfast bar equipped with brand new appliances. Master has elegant new floors and restroom and walk in closet are breathtaking. Upstairs has an additional 4 bedrooms and full bath providing you with lots of space for a or guest. 1 year old roof, underground sprinkler system other features of this home will make you fall in love.The property is close to Energy Corridor and is zoned to Spring Branch ISD. Residents have access to Nottingham Forest's park including their club house, pool, tennis courts and more! Don't wait, Call TODAY!