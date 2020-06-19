All apartments in Houston
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14506 Bramblewood Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Make memories in this in this beautiful 2 story home located in the quite and much desired neighborhood of Ashford Forest. Open floor plan and provide for a great entertaining space and the pool in the back is great to relax! 1st floor has been completely remodeled and has gorgeous updates including the farmers sink in the farm style kitchen and a large breakfast bar equipped with brand new appliances. Master has elegant new floors and restroom and walk in closet are breathtaking. Upstairs has an additional 4 bedrooms and full bath providing you with lots of space for a or guest. 1 year old roof, underground sprinkler system other features of this home will make you fall in love.The property is close to Energy Corridor and is zoned to Spring Branch ISD. Residents have access to Nottingham Forest's park including their club house, pool, tennis courts and more! Don't wait, Call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14506 Bramblewood Drive have any available units?
14506 Bramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14506 Bramblewood Drive have?
Some of 14506 Bramblewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14506 Bramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14506 Bramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14506 Bramblewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14506 Bramblewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14506 Bramblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14506 Bramblewood Drive offers parking.
Does 14506 Bramblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14506 Bramblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14506 Bramblewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14506 Bramblewood Drive has a pool.
Does 14506 Bramblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 14506 Bramblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14506 Bramblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14506 Bramblewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

