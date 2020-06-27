145 Sabine Street

Amenities

Sabine Street, Houston, TX 77007 - 1 BR 1 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 12/27/2019. Pets: allowed. • Ultra-Convenient Downtown Houston Address! • An urban oasis-combines historic charm & modern luxury • Historical warehouse details - brick and exposed beams • Chic lofts - soaring 10' ceilings & stained concrete floors • Convenient washer and dryer in every home • Private patios with views of Downtown and Buffalo Bayou • 3200sf clubhouse-coffee bar & kitchen with classes • Media room and business centers • 24 hour full-circuit fitness and aerobic center • Two resort-style pools with sundecks & outdoor grills • Pet friendly and fully furnished Corporates available [ Published 19-Feb-20 / ID 3339023 ]