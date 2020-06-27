All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:18 AM

145 Sabine Street

145 Sabine Street · No Longer Available
Location

145 Sabine Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Sabine Street, Houston, TX 77007 - 1 BR 1 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 12/27/2019. Pets: allowed. • Ultra-Convenient Downtown Houston Address! • An urban oasis-combines historic charm & modern luxury • Historical warehouse details - brick and exposed beams • Chic lofts - soaring 10' ceilings & stained concrete floors • Convenient washer and dryer in every home • Private patios with views of Downtown and Buffalo Bayou • 3200sf clubhouse-coffee bar & kitchen with classes • Media room and business centers • 24 hour full-circuit fitness and aerobic center • Two resort-style pools with sundecks & outdoor grills • Pet friendly and fully furnished Corporates available [ Published 19-Feb-20 / ID 3339023 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Sabine Street have any available units?
145 Sabine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Sabine Street have?
Some of 145 Sabine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Sabine Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Sabine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Sabine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Sabine Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 Sabine Street offer parking?
No, 145 Sabine Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 Sabine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Sabine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Sabine Street have a pool?
Yes, 145 Sabine Street has a pool.
Does 145 Sabine Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Sabine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Sabine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Sabine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

