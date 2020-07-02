14411 Fair Knoll Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home built by Village 87 with lots of updates. This home features marble entry, fireplace and crown molding. The master bedroom is down with 2 master closets, Master bath includes a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with a game room upstairs. New granite countertops and dishwasher in kitchen. New wood-look tile floor downstairs and all new carpeting on stairs and second level. Located in the heart of Clear Lake ... you are minutes from a multitude of shopping centers, I-45, restaurants and entertainment!