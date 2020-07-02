14411 Fair Knoll Way

Amenities
Beautiful home built by Village 87 with lots of updates. This home features marble entry, fireplace and crown molding. The master bedroom is down with 2 master closets, Master bath includes a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with a game room upstairs. New granite countertops and dishwasher in kitchen. New wood-look tile floor downstairs and all new carpeting on stairs and second level. Located in the heart of Clear Lake ... you are minutes from a multitude of shopping centers, I-45, restaurants and entertainment!