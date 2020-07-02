All apartments in Houston
14411 Fair Knoll Way
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:53 AM

14411 Fair Knoll Way

14411 Fair Knoll Way · No Longer Available
Location

14411 Fair Knoll Way, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home built by Village 87 with lots of updates. This home features marble entry, fireplace and crown molding. The master bedroom is down with 2 master closets, Master bath includes a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with a game room upstairs. New granite countertops and dishwasher in kitchen. New wood-look tile floor downstairs and all new carpeting on stairs and second level. Located in the heart of Clear Lake ... you are minutes from a multitude of shopping centers, I-45, restaurants and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14411 Fair Knoll Way have any available units?
14411 Fair Knoll Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14411 Fair Knoll Way have?
Some of 14411 Fair Knoll Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14411 Fair Knoll Way currently offering any rent specials?
14411 Fair Knoll Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 Fair Knoll Way pet-friendly?
No, 14411 Fair Knoll Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14411 Fair Knoll Way offer parking?
Yes, 14411 Fair Knoll Way offers parking.
Does 14411 Fair Knoll Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14411 Fair Knoll Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 Fair Knoll Way have a pool?
Yes, 14411 Fair Knoll Way has a pool.
Does 14411 Fair Knoll Way have accessible units?
No, 14411 Fair Knoll Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14411 Fair Knoll Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14411 Fair Knoll Way has units with dishwashers.

