14377 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities
Attractive townhouse in the quiet and well maintained Memorial Club Community. Tile and Laminate throughout, NO carpet! Kitchen has granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with nice walk-in closets. Double French doors open to wood tiled patio for grilling and entertaining. Assigned carport parking. Great location! Close proximity to Energy Corridor, Katy, City Center, Memorial City, I-10, BW8 and the Memorial Hermann Hospital....24/7 police patrol. NEVER FLOODED!