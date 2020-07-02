14377 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport parking bbq/grill

Attractive townhouse in the quiet and well maintained Memorial Club Community. Tile and Laminate throughout, NO carpet! Kitchen has granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with nice walk-in closets. Double French doors open to wood tiled patio for grilling and entertaining. Assigned carport parking. Great location! Close proximity to Energy Corridor, Katy, City Center, Memorial City, I-10, BW8 and the Memorial Hermann Hospital....24/7 police patrol. NEVER FLOODED!