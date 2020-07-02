All apartments in Houston
14377 Misty Meadow Lane

14377 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14377 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Attractive townhouse in the quiet and well maintained Memorial Club Community. Tile and Laminate throughout, NO carpet! Kitchen has granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with nice walk-in closets. Double French doors open to wood tiled patio for grilling and entertaining. Assigned carport parking. Great location! Close proximity to Energy Corridor, Katy, City Center, Memorial City, I-10, BW8 and the Memorial Hermann Hospital....24/7 police patrol. NEVER FLOODED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
14377 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane have?
Some of 14377 Misty Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14377 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14377 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14377 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14377 Misty Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14377 Misty Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14377 Misty Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 14377 Misty Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14377 Misty Meadow Lane has accessible units.
Does 14377 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14377 Misty Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

