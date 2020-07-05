All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

14323 Eastern Redbud Lane

14323 Eastern Redbud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14323 Eastern Redbud Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stunning floor-plan design, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a breakfast room, formal dining, spacious kitchen with island, lovely cabinetry, and black appliances: french door fridge, dishwasher, stove with oven range, and microwave. with island. Large Master Suite with shower and bath separate and his & her sinks and walk-in closet. , Remarkable covered patio you can add cozy outdoor couches to accompany the large backyard for family fun.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!!*ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pert fees or upfront pet deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane have any available units?
14323 Eastern Redbud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane have?
Some of 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14323 Eastern Redbud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane offer parking?
No, 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane have a pool?
No, 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane have accessible units?
No, 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14323 Eastern Redbud Lane has units with dishwashers.

