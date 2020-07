Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very charming 4/2/2 in Briar Village, conveniently located with quick access to HWY 6. Kitchen, guest bath and most of the bedrooms are freshly painted and new carpets have been installed in most of the bedrooms. Hardwoods in the living area and kitchen. Exposed brick in the kitchen. Master bedroom has his/her closets. Sliding glass doors open to a spacious covered back patio, great for gatherings.