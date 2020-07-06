14302 Morning Lodge Lane

Amenities

MOVE IN READY opportunity in the MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY of SUMMERWOOD!!! Located just off BELTWAY 8 w/ lots of nearby shopping & dining. Charming 1 Story on CUL DE SAC LOT - 3 Beds, 2 bath, 3 car attached garage. GOURMET GRANITE ISLAND kitchen w/ breakfast bar, farm house sink, stainless steel appliance package includes gas range & refrigerator, custom back splash, w/ lots of 42" cabinetry for storage, undercabinet lighting, & walk in pantry. Open to family room w/ slated accented gas fireplace. Relaxing MASTER SUITE features a sitting area, garden tub, shower, makeup vanity, and dual sinks. HIGH ceilings, formal dining, tile flooring throughout, COVERED back patio, generator, storage shed, & SO much more!! Zoned to HUMBLE ISD. Hurry....this opportunity will not last long!! Call today for a showing.