Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1416 Bingham Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1416 Bingham Street

1416 Bingham St · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Bingham St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1,320 square foot home has been completely remodeled from foundation to roof. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large, open living, dining and kitchen space. This beautiful home features neutral paint, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard is fenced with a storage shed and a nice patio for entertaining. Front porch is so inviting to sit and relax. Rental requirements: Income must be 3x the rent; No criminal background - $40 fee for background checks; All bills must be paid on time; No evictions on record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Bingham Street have any available units?
1416 Bingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Bingham Street have?
Some of 1416 Bingham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Bingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Bingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Bingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Bingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1416 Bingham Street offer parking?
No, 1416 Bingham Street does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Bingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Bingham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Bingham Street have a pool?
No, 1416 Bingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Bingham Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 Bingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Bingham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Bingham Street has units with dishwashers.

