1416 Bingham Street

This 1,320 square foot home has been completely remodeled from foundation to roof. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large, open living, dining and kitchen space. This beautiful home features neutral paint, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard is fenced with a storage shed and a nice patio for entertaining. Front porch is so inviting to sit and relax. Rental requirements: Income must be 3x the rent; No criminal background - $40 fee for background checks; All bills must be paid on time; No evictions on record.