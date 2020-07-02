All apartments in Houston
14119 Cherry Mound Road

14119 Cherry Mound Road · No Longer Available
Location

14119 Cherry Mound Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Modern luxury & masterful design are embodied in this light-filled home in quiet street in heart of Energy Corridor. NEVER FLOODED! Completely remodeled, this one-of-a-kind home is like new construction w PEX water pipes, recent roof, siding, windows, French drain, bathrooms etc. Call for complete list of updates. Open, airy layout is highlighted by glass/stainless railing, gleaming hardwood floors & designer lighting. Grand open living w soaring ceilings, onyx fireplace & Anderson sliding doors. Expansive master retreat has 2 closets & spa-like marble bath w walk-in shower & Jacuzzi tub. Gourmet island kitchen w Miele dishwasher, stainless appl, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops. Custom made stairs lead to immense game room & 3 guest bedrooms w generous closets and sleek baths. Vast storage space, stylish landscaping w outdoor art. Steps from Terry Hershey Park & trails, fast access to I-10, only few min to restaurants and shopping. Zoned to BUSH ELE, close to Village School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14119 Cherry Mound Road have any available units?
14119 Cherry Mound Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14119 Cherry Mound Road have?
Some of 14119 Cherry Mound Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14119 Cherry Mound Road currently offering any rent specials?
14119 Cherry Mound Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14119 Cherry Mound Road pet-friendly?
No, 14119 Cherry Mound Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14119 Cherry Mound Road offer parking?
Yes, 14119 Cherry Mound Road offers parking.
Does 14119 Cherry Mound Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14119 Cherry Mound Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14119 Cherry Mound Road have a pool?
No, 14119 Cherry Mound Road does not have a pool.
Does 14119 Cherry Mound Road have accessible units?
Yes, 14119 Cherry Mound Road has accessible units.
Does 14119 Cherry Mound Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14119 Cherry Mound Road has units with dishwashers.

