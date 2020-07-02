14119 Cherry Mound Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub new construction

Modern luxury & masterful design are embodied in this light-filled home in quiet street in heart of Energy Corridor. NEVER FLOODED! Completely remodeled, this one-of-a-kind home is like new construction w PEX water pipes, recent roof, siding, windows, French drain, bathrooms etc. Call for complete list of updates. Open, airy layout is highlighted by glass/stainless railing, gleaming hardwood floors & designer lighting. Grand open living w soaring ceilings, onyx fireplace & Anderson sliding doors. Expansive master retreat has 2 closets & spa-like marble bath w walk-in shower & Jacuzzi tub. Gourmet island kitchen w Miele dishwasher, stainless appl, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops. Custom made stairs lead to immense game room & 3 guest bedrooms w generous closets and sleek baths. Vast storage space, stylish landscaping w outdoor art. Steps from Terry Hershey Park & trails, fast access to I-10, only few min to restaurants and shopping. Zoned to BUSH ELE, close to Village School.