14103 Cindywood Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Nestled amongst trees, this home has it all! Live in the city with a country feell! Great SBISD schools, short travel distance to all areas of Houston, walking distance to Terry Hershey trails. Tastefully renovated by Slaney Designs: first floor with a great floorpan for family interaction. The kitchen features marble countertops, custom cabinetry, touch-less faucet, reverse osmosis filtration system, pot filler and high end built-in appliances including: gas range with a gas oven, refrigerator, and microwave. On the second floor, master suite with vaulted ceilings and beams. Great master bathroom with large steam shower, 3 additional bedrooms and a study which can be a 5th bedroom. Other features including no texture on the walls, 9FT ceilings (taller than residential area average), a large mudroom that can easily be a home office with separate entrance, garage with workshop, sprinkler system, new driveway, roof replaced in 2015. Live in this neighborhood where peacocks roam free!