Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this East Sunset Heights house! The modern farmhouse style home features 9' ceilings throughout the 1st and 3rd floors and 10' ceilings throughout the 2nd floor. Marble countertops throughout the kitchen and masterbath. Wood floors throughout the home, open floorplan and washer dryer included. Large windows in living room and master bedroom provide a view of downtown!