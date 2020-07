Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Excellent location with easy access to Westheimer Rd. West Park Toll, Highway 6. Open living full of natural light and high ceilings. The house was updated a year ago with new light fixtures/fans in all bedrooms. Dimmable lights in all living areas. The kitchen was updated with BOSH dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom has access to the backward. Beautiful backyard and quiet neighborhood.