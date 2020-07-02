All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13731 Rural Oak Street

13731 Rural Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

13731 Rural Oak Street, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, Tx. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,657 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl and floors accompanied by plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13731 Rural Oak Street have any available units?
13731 Rural Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13731 Rural Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
13731 Rural Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13731 Rural Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13731 Rural Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 13731 Rural Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 13731 Rural Oak Street offers parking.
Does 13731 Rural Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13731 Rural Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13731 Rural Oak Street have a pool?
No, 13731 Rural Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 13731 Rural Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 13731 Rural Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13731 Rural Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13731 Rural Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13731 Rural Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13731 Rural Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

