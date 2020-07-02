All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13703 Lakeshore Way Cove
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

13703 Lakeshore Way Cove

13703 Lakeshore Way Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13703 Lakeshore Way Cove, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A rare to find house this size and quality for lease! Mediterranean style Kickerillo Custom built home with tons of upgrades on an oversized cul-de-sac lot in the highly sought after Lakes of Parkway 24 hours manned gated community. Executive rental with high finishes throughout. Dramatic 2 story entry (17X24) with huge foyer & sweeping staircase. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and breathtaking view of the lake and fountains. Ideal for entertaining. This house is guaranteed to wow. Plantation shutters throughout, crown molding, no carpet, granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, additional room (8X8) by the breakfast area could be a nannys room, 2 staircases & much more. Backyard is a private oasis with pool overlooking the lake & fountains. It feels as if you are in a hidden vacation resort. Security Guard/Walking trails/club house/tennis courts/& community pool. No back Neighbors.Washer/Dryer/refrigerator are included. This home can also be leased furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove have any available units?
13703 Lakeshore Way Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove have?
Some of 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13703 Lakeshore Way Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove pet-friendly?
No, 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove offer parking?
Yes, 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove offers parking.
Does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove have a pool?
Yes, 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove has a pool.
Does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove have accessible units?
Yes, 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove has accessible units.
Does 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13703 Lakeshore Way Cove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston