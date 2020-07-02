13703 Lakeshore Way Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

A rare to find house this size and quality for lease! Mediterranean style Kickerillo Custom built home with tons of upgrades on an oversized cul-de-sac lot in the highly sought after Lakes of Parkway 24 hours manned gated community. Executive rental with high finishes throughout. Dramatic 2 story entry (17X24) with huge foyer & sweeping staircase. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and breathtaking view of the lake and fountains. Ideal for entertaining. This house is guaranteed to wow. Plantation shutters throughout, crown molding, no carpet, granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, additional room (8X8) by the breakfast area could be a nannys room, 2 staircases & much more. Backyard is a private oasis with pool overlooking the lake & fountains. It feels as if you are in a hidden vacation resort. Security Guard/Walking trails/club house/tennis courts/& community pool. No back Neighbors.Washer/Dryer/refrigerator are included. This home can also be leased furnished.