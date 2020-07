Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

4/2.1/2 two story beauty in Waters Edge has all of the bells whistles! Wood floors, tile, and carpet throughout. Chef's kitchen with granite, SS appliances, breakfast bar. High ceilings! Upstairs has game room, media room, full bath and 3 bedrooms. Covered patio and spacious backyard. All appliances included. Don't wait on this one!