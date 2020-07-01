All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:20 PM

13227 Gardnerville St

13227 Gardnerville Street · No Longer Available
Location

13227 Gardnerville Street, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8a841d02f ----
A wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has great curb appeal. Built in 2009 with open floor plan with living room, dining room, and kitchen all opening up to each other. Laminate wood floors in living area with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with appliances, lots of counter space and walk in pantry. A study with french doors opening to living area. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Spacious master bath with double sinks, shower, tub and two large walk in closets. Good sized backyard. Close proximity to Beltway 8 East, Hwy 3 and Hwy 45 South. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Come see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13227 Gardnerville St have any available units?
13227 Gardnerville St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13227 Gardnerville St currently offering any rent specials?
13227 Gardnerville St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 Gardnerville St pet-friendly?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13227 Gardnerville St offer parking?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St does not offer parking.
Does 13227 Gardnerville St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 Gardnerville St have a pool?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St does not have a pool.
Does 13227 Gardnerville St have accessible units?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 Gardnerville St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13227 Gardnerville St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13227 Gardnerville St does not have units with air conditioning.

