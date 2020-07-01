13227 Gardnerville St

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8a841d02f ----

A wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has great curb appeal. Built in 2009 with open floor plan with living room, dining room, and kitchen all opening up to each other. Laminate wood floors in living area with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen with appliances, lots of counter space and walk in pantry. A study with french doors opening to living area. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Spacious master bath with double sinks, shower, tub and two large walk in closets. Good sized backyard. Close proximity to Beltway 8 East, Hwy 3 and Hwy 45 South. Close to shopping and restaurants.



Come see your new home today!