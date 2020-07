Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes from I-10..Washington..Heights..Studewood. Free standing and ready for move-in. Incredible contemporary exterior with semi-traditional interior and high-end finishes and fixtures. Expansive living areas, lots of light, multiple balconies, incredible kitchen...this home has it all. Views of downtown in a ''hot'' and up and coming area close to everything.