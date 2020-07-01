1319 Nagle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This stunning 3-story townhome in the gated community of Modern Eado is everything youve been dreaming of. Located just minutes from Midtown, the University of Houston, Museum District, Minute Maid Park, Discovery Green, Toyota Center, and much more! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, featuring high ceilings, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, upgraded hardware and fixtures, quartz countertops throughout, custom window shades, and a balcony. Bring out your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen with a large island, custom cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, and a wine cooler. Enjoy evenings of pampering and relaxation in the master suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, oversized tub, and frameless shower. Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Downtown Central Business District and Texas Medical Center via I-45 and US-69. Dont wait arrange your private showing today!