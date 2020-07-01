All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1319 Nagle Street

1319 Nagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Nagle Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This stunning 3-story townhome in the gated community of Modern Eado is everything youve been dreaming of. Located just minutes from Midtown, the University of Houston, Museum District, Minute Maid Park, Discovery Green, Toyota Center, and much more! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, featuring high ceilings, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, upgraded hardware and fixtures, quartz countertops throughout, custom window shades, and a balcony. Bring out your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen with a large island, custom cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, and a wine cooler. Enjoy evenings of pampering and relaxation in the master suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, oversized tub, and frameless shower. Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Downtown Central Business District and Texas Medical Center via I-45 and US-69. Dont wait arrange your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Nagle Street have any available units?
1319 Nagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Nagle Street have?
Some of 1319 Nagle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Nagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Nagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Nagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Nagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1319 Nagle Street offer parking?
No, 1319 Nagle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Nagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Nagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Nagle Street have a pool?
No, 1319 Nagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Nagle Street have accessible units?
No, 1319 Nagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Nagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Nagle Street has units with dishwashers.

