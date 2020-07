Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice home in a securely gated Community. Recently installed carpet, interior and exterior fresh paint. Home features 2 Stories, with living, dining and island kitchen in the first floor, 3 bedrooms and a good size game room in the 2nd floor. 2.5 bath and 2 car garage. Easy access to shopping and dining, close to Hwy 6 and Beltway 8. Never flooded.