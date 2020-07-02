1311 W 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love this charming community which features Victorian Style architecture. This beautiful Heights home offers a wonderful open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors, granite counters, and plantation shutters are just a few of the features you will find downstairs. Conveniently located close to Downtown and the Galleria. Beautiful view of the park from the front porch. Indoor utility and 2 car garage. Walking distance to several restaurants.Pets are welcome on a case by case basisWasher, dryer, and refrigerator all included!