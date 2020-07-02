All apartments in Houston
1311 W 25th Street

1311 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West 25th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this charming community which features Victorian Style architecture. This beautiful Heights home offers a wonderful open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors, granite counters, and plantation shutters are just a few of the features you will find downstairs. Conveniently located close to Downtown and the Galleria. Beautiful view of the park from the front porch. Indoor utility and 2 car garage. Walking distance to several restaurants.Pets are welcome on a case by case basisWasher, dryer, and refrigerator all included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 W 25th Street have any available units?
1311 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 W 25th Street have?
Some of 1311 W 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 W 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1311 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1311 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 W 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1311 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 W 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 W 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.

