1311 Oneil St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pool

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - This beautiful downtown townhome features an incredible view of the Houston Skyline and is within walking distance to so many Houston amenities! It has 3 bedrooms - each with its own private bath, as well as a 1/2 bath on the main floor. Wood flooring, ceramic tile entry and kitchen, as well as granite countertops in the amazing kitchen are just a few of the features. The master is huge and the master bath has a whirlpool tub. Too many features to list-this won't last long - must see!



