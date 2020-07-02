All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1311 Oneil St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1311 Oneil St
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:50 AM

1311 Oneil St

1311 O'neil Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1311 O'neil Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - This beautiful downtown townhome features an incredible view of the Houston Skyline and is within walking distance to so many Houston amenities! It has 3 bedrooms - each with its own private bath, as well as a 1/2 bath on the main floor. Wood flooring, ceramic tile entry and kitchen, as well as granite countertops in the amazing kitchen are just a few of the features. The master is huge and the master bath has a whirlpool tub. Too many features to list-this won't last long - must see!

(RLNE1867237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Oneil St have any available units?
1311 Oneil St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1311 Oneil St currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Oneil St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Oneil St pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Oneil St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1311 Oneil St offer parking?
No, 1311 Oneil St does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Oneil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Oneil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Oneil St have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Oneil St has a pool.
Does 1311 Oneil St have accessible units?
No, 1311 Oneil St does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Oneil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Oneil St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Oneil St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Oneil St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston