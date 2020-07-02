All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 26 2019 at 5:20 PM

1307 Studer Street

1307 Studer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Studer Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful 3 story home near Memorial Park and Downtown Houston. This is a rare corner lot home in a secluded, secured, gated community with guest parking. Inside you will find open floor plan with hand scraped wood floors, iron railings, updated fixtures and hardware, granite counter tops, a balcony with a grill, covered patio with hot tub, a fenced in yard with green space, and a sprinkler system. Ready to move in 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, wine fridge, outdoor hot tub are included. You'd be in a prime location, walking distance to restaurants and night life. This property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Studer Street have any available units?
1307 Studer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Studer Street have?
Some of 1307 Studer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Studer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Studer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Studer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Studer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1307 Studer Street offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Studer Street offers parking.
Does 1307 Studer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Studer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Studer Street have a pool?
No, 1307 Studer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Studer Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1307 Studer Street has accessible units.
Does 1307 Studer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Studer Street has units with dishwashers.

