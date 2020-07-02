1307 Studer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 3 story home near Memorial Park and Downtown Houston. This is a rare corner lot home in a secluded, secured, gated community with guest parking. Inside you will find open floor plan with hand scraped wood floors, iron railings, updated fixtures and hardware, granite counter tops, a balcony with a grill, covered patio with hot tub, a fenced in yard with green space, and a sprinkler system. Ready to move in 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, wine fridge, outdoor hot tub are included. You'd be in a prime location, walking distance to restaurants and night life. This property will not last long!