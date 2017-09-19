1305 Live Oak St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

FANTASTIC LOCATION!! This 4 Story free standing home features Amazing rooftop terrace views of Downtown Houston. Open Ceilings, Elegant contemporary finishes throughout. High-end stainless steel appliances INCLUDED!! Beautiful master suite with dreamy walk-in closet. Close to Downtown, Discovery Green, Toyota Center, Dynamo Stadium and so much more. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, and included fresh air bonus amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.