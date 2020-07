Amenities

Beautiful 2 story townhome, high ceiling, granite kitchen countertops. The master bedroom features two closets, both bedrooms have ceiling fans. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that overlooks the living room which is next to the dining area. Lots of natural lighting, located in SouthWest area, convenience to all restaurants and shopping centers. Please call and schedule your showing today!